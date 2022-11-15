'The View': Where Is Whoopi Goldberg?

Whoopi Goldberg has been absent from The View, but it's for a good reason. According to PEOPLE, Goldberg has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, she will be taking a break from the show as she recovers.

Goldberg's rep confirmed the news to Entertainment Weekly. They explained to the publication that Goldberg wasn't feeling well prior to Monday's episode. She did not appear on Monday's show and learned later that day that she was positive for COVID-19. Fellow View co-host Joy Behar was also absent from Monday's show. However, as EW noted, she has regularly taken the start of the week off since Season 26 premiered. Since both Goldberg and Behar were out, Sara Haines filled in as the moderator. The panel also consists of Sunny Hostin and the newest, permanent members of The View, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

This isn't the first time that Goldberg has dealt with a bout of COVID-19. Earlier this year, she tested positive for the illness and was forced to miss several tapings of The View. While speaking with ABC News, Goldberg explained that she first began to experience symptoms over their holiday break in December. She ended up getting her positive diagnosis in January. The Oscar winner told ABC News, "It was a shock, because I'm triple vaxxed, I haven't been anywhere, I haven't done anything. It's one of those things where you think, I've done everything I was supposed to do... Yeah, it doesn't stop Omicron."

"I don't know how much more proof people need to see that the vaccination -- while it does not necessarily stop it from happening again -- it is not happening at the same rate that it was," Goldberg continued. "I don't know anybody that doesn't know somebody who's got it or has just gotten over it. That is not a good sign."

Goldberg's most recent COVID-19 diagnosis comes shortly after she celebrated her birthday on Sunday. To celebrate the occasion, The View threw a "Studio 66"-themed disco party on Friday's episode, per PEOPLE. The party came complete with special appearances, including one from Khloe Kardashian who recorded a birthday message for Goldberg. Kardashian said, "I am wishing you the most magical, beautiful and blessed birthday. I hope you have the best year, that you're healthy, you're happy and that you are just staying as fabulous as ever. We all love, adore and appreciate you for all that you do and all that you give us."