When Will Tom Holland Appear on ‘Euphoria’ With Zendaya

When Tom Holland and Zendaya were promoting their recent film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland already had another project in mind. Season 2 of the HBO drama Euphoria is underway, and Holland hoped to someday have a cameo on his girlfriend’s show. Zendaya won an Emmy for her turn as troubled teen Rue in the controversial series, and Holland spoke about visiting her numerous times on set while the second season was filming in an interview for IMDb.

“Listen, I have been petitioning for this for a long time, and it has not happened yet and I’m very disappointed,” Holland said, responding to a fan question about whether or not he’d ever appear in the series. “I must have come to visit Euphoria at least 30 times this season.”

Holland doesn’t appear in the series, but Zendaya joked that they should get him in a homemade Spider-Man suit in the background for eagle-eyed fans. “We should have tried to, like, Easter egg. Put you in there,” Zendaya quipped. “I want to be in Euphoria!” Holland responded. Co-star Sydney Sweeney, who plays the sweet but troubled Cassie on Euphoria, threw some fuel on the fire in an interview with IMDb, joking that Peter Parker might be the only one who can save the hard-partying teens on the HBO show.

“I really feel like we just need Spider-Man to come in and save the day. East Highland’s f—– up… Euphoria meets the MCU,” Sweeney quipped. “I don’t know how Disney would feel about that, but yeah,” Zendaya replied.

Holland and Zendaya previously opened up about their romantic relationship after pap photos showed them kissing while running errands. “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore,” Holland noted to GQ. “And a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.”

https://youtu.be/RPz_XktsEFE

“I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway,” Holland explained. “We sort of felt robbed of our privacy.” The interviewer later hinted to Holland that perhaps the young couple simply wasn’t ready to share their relationship with the world, but Holland shut him down. “I don’t think it’s about not being ready. It’s just that we didn’t want to,” he explained.