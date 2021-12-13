Tom Holland Makes it Clear He’s Fine With This Major Difference He Has With Zendaya

Ahead of the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland and Zendaya have been doing the press circuit to promote the movie. The adorable couple have also been giving fans glimpses into their romantic relationship, redefining couple goals in Hollywood. At the Sirius XM Town Hall event on Friday, the duo addressed their height difference. Holland is 5’7″ and Zendaya is 5’10”.

“Not that much taller,” Holland joked. “Let’s put this out there. Maybe like an inch or two at best. It’s not like, people say like, ‘How did you guys kiss? It must have been so difficult.’”

“What I’m saying is I’m always fascinated by — because it’s such a misogynistic thing that like, ‘Oh my God, the woman [is taller],’ and it is so problematic,” the host replied. “It’s a stupid assumption,” Holland replied. “This is normal, too,” Zendaya quipped. “My mom is taller than my dad. My mom’s taller than everyone.”

According to Holland, it’s quite common for him to be shorter than the women around him. “I remember when we were doing the Spider-Man screen tests… You’d have to ask [director] Jon Watts this question, but every girl that we tested for both roles was taller than me,” Holland explained. “I wonder whether that was a decision Jon had made. There was no one that tested that was shorter than I was.”

“To be fair, I am quite short,” Holland conceded. “So maybe that was a decision Jon Watts made and something he was aware of and wanted to break the stereotype. I think it’s great.”Zendaya also weighed In, explaining that “it’s a nice sweet moment between them.” According to Holland, he hopes that people take away “be yourself, be who you are” from No Way Home.

HOlland and Zendaya previously opened. upabout their relationship after pap photos showed them kissing while running errands. “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore,” Holland noted to GQ. “And a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.”

“I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway,” Holland explained. “We sort of felt robbed of our privacy.” The interviewer later hinted to Holland that perhaps the young couple simply wasn’t ready to share their relationship with the world, but Holland shut him down. “I don’t think it’s about not being ready. It’s just that we didn’t want to,” he explained.