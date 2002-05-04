'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer Arrives, Brings Back Classic Villains

✖

The first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home was finally released this week, with just months to go before the film's release. No Way Home brings together different villains from past Spider-Man franchises into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, continuing Phase 4's theme of alternate realities coming together. One of those villains appeared in the trailer.

Based on the trailer, it looks like No Way Home picks up right where Far From Home left off, with the world knowing that Peter Parker is Spider-Man now. Understanding that this has made his life a mess, Peter goes to Doctor Strange to see if he can cast a spell to make people forget he is a superhero. Strange agrees to help, but the spell goes awry, throwing Peter and Strange into the multiverse. In the last shot, Peter comes face-to-face with Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2.

Before the trailer was officially released, footage allegedly leaked on social media. In fact, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios filed copyright claims to remove the footage, which appears to confirm it was authentic. Fans had been itching for a trailer since there surprising had not been one before this week. No Way Home is set to hit theaters on Dec. 17, and filming finished back in March. Tom Holland is back as Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

No Way Home is the third Spider-Man movie set in the MCU, following Disney's deal with Sony Pictures to bring the Spider-Man character to the world of the other Marvel movie heroes. The film will have references to the pre-MCU Spider-Man movies, with Alfred Molina returning as Doctor Octopus, his role in Spider-Man 2 (2004). Jamie Foxx is also back as Electro, the role he played in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014). It's been rumored that other movie Spider-Man actors might be back, including Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

Benedict Cumberbatch also has a central role as Dr. Stephen Strange, taking the mentor role Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) played in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) filled in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). Doctor Strange's appearance in the film will likely lead into the character's own next solo film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which opens on March 25, 2022.

So far, the fourth phase of the MCU has appeared to focus on alternate realities, which is at the center of the Disney+ shows Loki and What If...?. Black Widow was the first film in this phase, while Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which opens on Sept. 3, is next. Eternals opens on Nov. 5, so No Way Home is the fourth MCU movie opening in one year. Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda forever, The Marvels, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 are also part of Phase Four.