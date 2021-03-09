What the White House Thinks About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Interview

✖

More than just royal fans are weighing in on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey Sunday night. A day after the royal couple sat down for the bombshell joint interview that has been splashed across global headlines, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki applauded the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their "courage" to speak out during a Monday press briefing.

Asked if President Joe Biden and his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, had any reaction to the 90-minute discussion, Psaki noted that "obviously many of us caught the interview, as many Americans did and many people around the world." Although she refrained from providing comment from the president about the interview due to Harry and Markle being "private citizens," she said that “for anyone to come forward and speak about their own struggles with mental health and tell their own personal story - that takes courage, and that's certainly something the president believes. He's talked about the importance of investing in a lot of these areas that they're committed to in the future as well."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is asked if President Biden watched the Oprah interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last night and if he has a response. https://t.co/UQUMnGtmOb pic.twitter.com/2d27uti5kS — Forbes (@Forbes) March 8, 2021

"We aren't going to provide additional commentary from here, on behalf of the president or others, given these are private citizens, sharing their own story and their own struggles," Psaki continued. "And let me just reiterate that we have a strong and abiding relationship with the British people, and a special partnership with the government of the United Kingdom on a range of issues and that will continue."

The 90-minute interview, which was trimmed down from what was initially a more than three hour discussion, aired on CBS Sunday night and saw the couple discussing everything from the circumstances surrounding their exit as working royals to racism in the U.K. and even the upcoming addition to their family, the couple revealing their baby on the way is a girl. Among the most shocking revelations made throughout the interview came from Markle when she told Winfrey there were "concerns and conversations about how dark" the couple's son Archie's skin would be. Harry confirmed these discussions took place, though he would not reveal who raised them. The couple also opened up about being financially cut off from the royal family and how Prince Charles "stopped taking" Harry's calls.

For those who missed the interview, it is now available to stream on CBS.com and the CBS app. At this time, neither Buckingham Palace nor any individual members of the British royal family have offered comment on the interview.