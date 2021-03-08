Oprah Reveals Which Royal Family Members Prince Harry Said Did Not Bring up Archie's Skin Color

✖

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were not the royal family members who raised concern about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie's skin color. During their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey Sunday night, the couple shocked viewers with the revelation that there was concern within the royal family about their son’s skin tone in the months leading up to his birth. While the couple refrained from revealing who those family members were, Winfrey revealed Monday morning that Harry confirmed his grandmother and grandfather were not part of those conversations.

Speaking about the bombshell interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning, Winfrey said that while Harry did not reveal the identities of those in question, "he wanted to make sure" that she knew that "it was not his grandmother or his grandfather," the queen and the Duke of Edinburgh. Winfrey explained that Harry told her "neither his grandmother nor his grandfather were a part of those conversations." She also said that Harry did not reveal who those conversations took place amongst either "on camera or off."

Viewers were left in a state of disbelief Sunday night when Markle first brought forth the allegations. Speaking with Winfrey, Markle revealed that while she was still pregnant with Archie, she and her husband were told their son would not have a royal title and would not be entitled to security. It was around that same time, Markle said, that were "also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born." Markle said she was not part of these conversations, but they were relayed to her through her husband, who later told Winfrey that he wasn't "comfortable with sharing" further details on the conversations that took place. He did, however, state that "it was right at the beginning. What will the kids look like?" Neither hinted at who the family member was, with Markle saying that it would be "very damaging to them" if their identity was revealed.

Since those remarks were made, those on social media have been speculating who it could be. Following the interview, ITV News' Royal Editor told The Sun, "I've been told it's not the queen, and it's not the Duke of Edinburg." At this time, Buckingham Palace has not commented on the interview, nor the accusations that there were concerns over Archie's skin color.