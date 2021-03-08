Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: How to Stream the Oprah Winfrey CBS Interview

✖

Oprah Winfrey's highly anticipated interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aired Sunday night and quickly became all the buzz on social media due to the bombshell revelations made by the royal couple. As the blowback to the accusations made continues and the British royal family finds itself shrouded in a new bout of drama, you can get up to date with the news even if you missed the initial airing.

Although Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special aired on CBS Sunday night beginning at 8 p.m. ET and lasted until 10 p.m., the interview is now available for streaming on CBS.com and the CBS app. The interview was slated to air in both the U.S. and the U.K. According to Winfrey, the full interview was actually much longer than what made it to screen. Appearing on CBS This Morning on Monday, Winfrey revealed that the interview actually lasted a total of 200 minutes, though it was trimmed down to just 85 minutes.

Throughout the 90-minute interview, the royal couple dropped a number of bombshells that left Winfrey, and likewise viewers, speechless. Among the most shocking revelation was the allegation that there were "also concerns and conversations about how dark" the couple's son Archie's skin "might be when he's born." Concerns over Archie's skin tone were reportedly raised by a member or members of the royal family, though the couple did not reveal who. During the discussion, Markle also said she struggled with suicidal thoughts during her time in the U.K., though the "institution" of the monarchy refrained from providing her help because she was not considered an employee and was told seeking help would not look good. Harry also revealed that at one point, his father, Prince Charles, stopped taking his calls and admitted his relationship with both his father and brother, Prince William, need healing.

While much of the interview wasn't aired, several unaired clips from it were shown during CBS This Morning Monday, including a clip in which Harry said a "large part" of why he and Markle left the U.K. was due to racism. In another clip, Harry revealed that his grandmother, under the advice of others, attempted to avoid him and Markle following their January 2020 announcement they would be retiring as working royals.

At this time, Buckingham Palace has not publicly addressed the interview, which has been called "damning" and "damaging" to the monarchy. Royal author Penny Junor said comments made during the two-hour sit-down have "lobbed a hand grenade into the family home" and represent a "very serious attack" on the institution, according to The Guardian. According to The Guardian's chief political correspondent, Jessica Elgot, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will respond to the interview during a COVID-19 press conference Monday.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.