What Selena Gomez Looks Like Without Makeup

Selena Gomez is showing off a more natural look. The Rare Beauty founder may be putting a lot of her focus these days into her growing beauty empire and showing off plenty of new makeup, but that doesn't mean she can't go makeup-free. Gomez previously took to her Instagram Stories to share a casual photo of herself sans makeup, and she is looking as gorgeous as ever.

The Disney alum also shared a more candid photo to Instagram, simply captioning the post, "Real." The photo seems to have been taken on the set of the music video for her 2017 single "Fetish." Plenty of people praised Gomez in the comments for her authenticity, while others were wondering if she was teasing her highly-anticipated forthcoming album that has been in the works for quite some time now.

(Photo: Instagram / Selena Gomez)

Selena Gomez occasionally shares candid, makeup-free photos on social media, even in the midst of her Rare Beauty posts. Whether with makeup or without, she can certainly pull off any look. The actress was just at Cannes Film Festival for Emilia Pérez and she posted photos from the festival on her page, looking all glammed up.

Meanwhile, Gomez has been awfully busy as of late and not just with her beauty brand or her several film roles. She will once again be returning as Mabel Mora for Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building, premiering on August 27 on Hulu. Not only that, but the singer will be returning to her Disney roots and executive producing the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place alongside former co-star David Henrie, who will be starring in the show. She will also be reprising her role as Alex Russo for the pilot episode.

Then there is also her busy love life with rapper Benny Blanco, who thinks marriage might be in the cards sooner rather than later. Just like with her non-makeup photos, Selena Gomez has not been shy about her relationship with Blanco, including sharing an NSFW photo celebrating his new cookbook, Open Wide. Even though she may take frequent social media breaks, it's clear that Gomez will continue to share photos, both personal and professional, to her Instagram and showing off her natural looks to inspire her millions of followers.