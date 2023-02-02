Selena Gomez Shares Unfiltered, No-Makeup Selfies

Selena Gomez is showing off her rare beauty in stunning unfiltered selfies. The Rare Beauty founder, 30, took to Instagram Wednesday to share makeup-free photos of herself, which she captioned simply, "Me." In the photos, Gomez can be seen showing off her glowing skin and naturally wavy hair in a blue shirt, while in the third picture, she leans on a doorframe while wearing a black sweatshirt.

Gomez's friends Nicola Peltz Beckham, Connar Franklin and Aubrey Plaza all hyped her up in the comments. "Most beautiful ever," Petlz Beckham wrote alongside heart emojis, while Franklin called Gomez a "natural beauty" and The White Lotus star commented heart-eyed emojis.

The Only Murders in the Building star has been embracing her natural appearance for years, even taking to TikTok last month to defend her appearance after receiving comments about her physique at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. In an Instagram Live video that made its way around TikTok, Gomez addressed the haters while talking with her 9-year-old sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey. "I'm a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays," she told her followers before turning to ask Gracie, "Right?" Gomez then noted, "But we don't care" as the two sisters broke out into laughter when Gracie agreed.

In April, Gomez took to TikTok to address comments about her weight directly. "I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box, and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich," she said at the time. "But honestly, I don't care about my weight because people b- about it anyway." Gomez explained that trolls call her both "too small" and "too big" and say her clothing "doesn't fit," which is why she ignores the haters. "B-, I am perfect the way I am," she said.

Gomez's body image wasn't always so ironclad, but the "Rare" singer told Good Morning America in April that getting off of social media was a game changer. "I haven't been on the internet in four-and-a-half years... It has changed my life completely," she explained. "I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people."