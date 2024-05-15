'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Premiere Date, Trailer Revealed

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Only Murders in the Building's "starriest season yet" is just a few weeks away. During Disney's upfront presentation to advertisers in New York Tuesday, Hulu dropped the first trailer for Only Murders in the Building Season 4, revealing that Charles, Oliver, and Mabel (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) will be re-opening Sazz's murder case alongside some big Hollywood names.

Set to premiere on Tuesday, Aug. 27, Season 4 will pick up after the events of the Season 3 finale, which saw Charles-Hayden Savage's stunt double, Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), murdered. Now wrestling with the "shocking events" of the finale and "questioning whether Sazz or Charles was the intended victim," per an official synopsis, "our trio's investigation leads them all the way to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the Only Murders podcast. As our amateur sleuths race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey – traversing their building's courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia's West Tower residents."

Joining series leads Martin, Short, and Gomez will be returning cast members including Meryl Streep, set to reprise her role as Oliver's love interest Loretta. Also returning are Lynch, Michael Cyril Creighton and Da'Vine Joy Randolpg. Season 4 is being dubbed by Hulu as the show's "starriest season yet" thanks to a star-studded cast of newcomers, including Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Kumail Nanjiani, Molly Shannon, and Zach Galifianakis. Tuesday's Season 4 trailer also revealed that Melissa McCarthy will star.

Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman. Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

The series originally premiered on Hulu in 2021, becoming an instant hit. All three seasons are Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, and the show has brought in 28 Emmy nominations, with three wins. Hulu picked up Only Murders in the Building for Season 4 back in October, teasing that "the trio's journey is far from over."

The first three seasons of Only Murders in the Building are available to stream on Hulu. You can sing up for a Hulu subscription here. Season 4 is set to drop on Tuesday, Aug. 27.