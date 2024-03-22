'Wizards of Waverly Place' Sequel Series With Selena Gomez Coming to Disney Channel

Selena Gomez is officially making her grand return to Disney Channel after over 10 years. After it was announced that the singer and former Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie were working on a new sequel pilot, Deadline reports that Disney has given the greenlight to Wizards (working title). Production is set to begin in April in Los Angeles, with a tentative premiere date of later this year on Disney Channel and Disney+.

"Wizards of Waverly Place captivated hearts with its spellbinding adventures and big laughs, creating unforgettable memories for kids and families everywhere," Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis said in a statement. "We can't wait to step back into the magical world of Wizards, inviting longtime fans and a new generation to experience the enchantment alongside Selena, David, and our incredible cast and crew."

Gomez is set to guest star in the premiere episode and reprise her role as Russo family wizard Alex. Returning as Justin, Henrie will be a series regular alongside Just Roll with It's Janice LeAnn Brown, Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends' Alkaio Thiele, Mimi Gianopulos from Rutherford Falls, and new series regular Max Matenko from Platonic. Raven's Home creators Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas will write and executive produce the new Wizards series.

Per Disney, the sequel series "follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada (Gianopulos), Roman (Thiele), and Milo (Matenko). When Justin's sister Alex brings Billie (Brown) to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities – and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World."

Fans last saw Justin in the Wizards of Waverly Place finale in 2012. Although Alex won the family competition, Justin was given full wizard powers and the title of Wiz Tech's new headmaster. While there was the Wizards Return special in 2013, David Henrie was absent, but he has taken part in numerous WOWP reunions over the years. Now, with this new series, a new generation of Wizards fans will be born, while those who grew up with the original will be taken back to 2007.

Wizards will be Disney's latest sequel series, with That's So Raven spinoff Raven's Home still going strong after six seasons and over 100 episodes. While it's hard to predict whether Wizards will have the same success, it wouldn't be surprising. Fans will just have to tune in, hopefully later this year. In the meantime, all four seasons of Wizards of Waverly Place, as well as the Wizards movie and Wizards Return, are streaming on Disney+.