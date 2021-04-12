What is Britney Spears 'Red' Announcement Confusing Fans?

✖

Britney Spears has been teasing her fans with something called Red for a bit at this point, posting mysterious messages to Instagram. Sunday represented the arrival of Red on Britney Spears' Instagram page. However, answers about what it was about did not follow.

According to E! News, Spears has teased Red or some major project since back in March. The outlet cites a March 23 post referencing Red, while wearing outfits that didn't contain any red. That changed on Sunday with the arrival of Red.

Spears appears wearing red fingerless gloves and a black top, putting her hands to her face like a kid in detention. But that is it, with no answers on the horizon, it would seem. The only aspect that people can point to comes from the proximity of the announcement to Framing Britney Spears and the pop star's conservatorship saga.

The singer's fans quickly descended on the post to comment, share their confusion, and continue their efforts to see if Spears needs help by requesting coded posts. "Use me as the 'I don't understand' button," one fan wrote. "OK WELL SHOW IT," another shouted into the comments. 'Waiting for someone to say "are you okay'? I live to read this," a third wrote.

After the release of Framing Britney Spears, many were waiting for the pop star to respond to the documentary. After close to two months, she seemingly addressed the concerns over her career in another post. "My life has always been very speculated ...watched ... and judged really my whole life !!! For my sanity I need to dance to [Steven Tyler] every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive!!! I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people!!!" Spears wrote. "It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day!!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!!"

She admitted to only watching a bit of the documentary, but what she did see was quite an emotional experience apparently. It would seem it succeeded in bringing up as much trauma and shock for her as it did for fans. "I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes!!!! I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy ... love ... and happiness!!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I'm not here to be perfect ... perfect is boring ... I'm here to pass on kindness!!!!"

So is Red Spears' comeback project? Is she returning to the stage with a new Las Vegas residency? Hopefully, the answer will reveal itself in the coming days.