Britney Spears Claps Back at Claims She Doesn't Run Her Instagram Account

✖

The conversation around Britney Spears this year has been one of interest and mystery, stemming from the incendiary documentary Framing Britney Spears and her ongoing battle with her father, Jamie Spears, over her conservatorship. One of the main sources of fan theories is Spears' Instagram account, which mostly features selfies and videos of the "Toxic" singer dancing. The erratic content is part of the reason the "Free Britney" movement gets so much traction, with fans thinking that Spears is sending messages to people through her posts.

Some people argue that Spears' content is proof that she's being controlled, including her former makeup artist Billy Brasfield, who told Page Six that her captions are not entirely her own words. A month after the release of Framing Britney Spears, Britney Spears posted a statement about the documentary alongside a video of herself dancing in her home. "I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!!" she wrote in the lengthy caption. However, Brasfield claims that he spoke to Spears following her post. "I immediately knew it was not her," Brasfield claimed to Page Six. "I texted her about it and she texted me back last night."

"The content is her, but... the words are NOT how she feels," Brasfield said. "What was upsetting [about the post]—it was basically a narrative denouncing her fans and the Free Britney movement and people now taking a very conscious look at the facts and what is going on. She does not like being a victim, she never wanted to be a victim and doesn't see herself as a victim. She sees herself as a survivor and has navigated this with patience and strategy."

However, Spears' camp is saying that Brasfield isn't telling the truth. TMZ claimed that they spoke to Britney "herself" and that she denied the veracity of Brasfield's account. "No, I'm not talking to him at all," Spears allegedly said. "I write my posts. I'm not sure who he is talking to, but I am not talking to Billy B."

Page Six also released a strange report from Spears' camp, writing that "a representative for Spears" quote the pop star as saying "I don't speak to Billy, I don't know who he is speaking with. It's not me. I haven't talked to him in years." Page Six also wrote that "the rep told us that Spears reiterated: 'I write my own posts, I don't know why he is saying that.'" The strange nature of these denials will likely have the opposite effect that the team is hoping for and speculation is bound to continue.