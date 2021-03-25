Britney Spears Makes Legal Request Involving Her Father Jamie

✖

Britney Spears' attorney formally requested that her father, Jamie Spears, be permanently removed from overseeing her personal affairs in the conservatorship that has governed her life for over a decade. Britney Spears is petitioning that Jamie be removed from the personal side of her conservatorship, which consists of two parts: her finances and her personal life. Jamie temporarily stepped back from managing her personal life in September 2019 due to health issues but has retained control over her finances.

In a hearing on Wednesday, Britney Spears' attorney, Samuel Ingham, told a Los Angeles judge that the pop icon wishes for her temporary care manager, Jodi Montgomery, to be permanently installed to manage her personal affairs. In court documents obtained by Variety, Britney Spears requested "the resignation of the current conservator of her person, James P. Spears, who temporarily relinquished his powers effective as of September 9, 2019." The filing requests Montgomery as his replacement and also notes that Britney Spears "expressly reserves the right to petition for termination of this conservatorship."

Jamie Spears still remains co-conservator of her estate along with Bessemer Trust Company, which was appointed as a co-conservator in November 2020. Montgomery's role regards Britney Spears' healthcare, medical history and insurance, and gives her power to "restrict and limit" visitors, to retain "caretakers and security guards" and to prosecute civil harassment restraining orders on her behalf, The Guardian reports. If the request is granted, Montgomery would assume permanent conservatorship of Britney Spears' person, which would give Montgomery control over the singer's medical treatment.

In the filing, Ingham cites a 2014 order that says Britney Spears is incapable "to consent to any form of medical treatment" as one of the reasons Montgomery should take over as her permanent conservator. Ingham first filed to have Jamie Spears removed from the conservatorship in August 2020. He has been the singer's conservator since its inception in 2008.

The filing comes on the heels of the popular Framing Britney Spears documentary (available to watch on Hulu), which reignited public interest in her conservatorship. Many fans and public figures are calling to "#FreeBritney" from the legal structure that was put into place 13 years ago, with many arguing she should have the chance to re-evaluate her situation. The next court hearing regarding Britney Spears' conservatorship will take place on April 27.