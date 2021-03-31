Britney Spears Breaks Silence on 'Framing Britney Spears' Documentary

✖

Britney Spears is finally breaking her silence on the latest documentary that's brought the pop star's name and conservatorship battle back into the spotlight. Spears acknowledged the Framing Britney Spears documentary in her latest Instagram post. The star danced to Aerosmith's "Crazy" and shared the following in a caption: "My life has always been very speculated ...watched ... and judged really my whole life !!! For my sanity I need to dance to [Steven Tyler] every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive!!! I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people!!!"

She continued, bringing up the pain she's faced at the hands of the media. "It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day!!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!!" she added. While Spears admitted that she didn't watch the documentary in full, what she did catch from glimpses made her feel "embarrassed by the light they put me in." "I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes!!!! I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy ... love ... and happiness!!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I'm not here to be perfect ... perfect is boring ... I'm here to pass on kindness!!!!"

The documentary in question covered Spears life from her first touch of stardom, her relationships with Justin Timberlake and ex-husband Kevin Federline, to her recent legal troubles with her father James "Jamie" Spears and his established conservatorship status over her estate. In the latest update to her legal battle, Spear's attorney requested that Jamie be permanently removed from overseeing the personal aspect of her estate –– meaning her finances and her personal life. Her father temporarily stepped back for a period in 2019 when he became sick but has maintained control of her finances. In a hearing, Britney Spears' attorney, Samuel Ingham, suggested to a Los Angeles judge that the Spears would like to place her temporary care manager, Jodi Montgomery, as a permanent manager of her personal affairs.