Britney Spears Is All-Smiles With Boyfriend Sam Asghari After Getting COVID Vaccine Amid Conservatorship Battle

The queen of pop is vaccinated! Britney Spears posted a video to her Instagram page sharing that she and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, had gotten their COVID-19 vaccines. "Got the COVID vaccine…. Great success…. High-five !!!!!!" Spears captioned the video, and she and Asghari explained in the video that it wasn't a difficult process at all.

"What did you think of the vaccine?" Asghari asked Spears in the video. "The people on the internet said it was really bad like a bullet through your arm," Spears responded. "It was nothing. I felt nothing. I'm fine and I hope I continue to stay fine." Spears did not reveal whether she had gotten Pfizer or Moderna, but it was great that she encouraged her followers to do the same and get vaccinated.

Spears, who has been going through a lengthy legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears, over her conservatorship, recently addressed the public perception of her, especially since the release of the documentary Framing Britney Spears. Alongside an Instagram video of herself dancing to Aerosmith's "Crazy," Spears explained that she often struggled with the constant scrutiny of her level of fame.

"My life has always been very speculated ...watched ...and judged really my whole life !!!" Spears wrote. "For my sanity I need to dance to [Steven Tyler] every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive!!! I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people!!!"

"It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day!!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!!" she continued. Spears admitted that she hadn't watched the documentary in full, but the bits that she had seen made her feel "embarrassed by the light they put me in." "I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes!!!! I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy ... love ... and happiness!!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I'm not here to be perfect ... perfect is boring ... I'm here to pass on kindness!!!!"