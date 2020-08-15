Wendy Williams Throws Major Shade at Ex Kevin Hunter's 'Baby Situation' With New Photo

✖

Wendy Williams just took aim at her ex-husband Kevin Hunter with her latest Instagram caption. The talk show host posed for a photo with her friend's baby and captioned the snap with a note about having a "baby situation" like her ex. It has been rumored that Hunter welcomed a child with another woman while married to Williams.

In the pic, Williams, who is wearing a mask, can be seen holding her friend Raquel Harper's daughter Joyous. She captioned the sweet snap with a shady message about her ex-husband. The talk show host wrote, "Look [at] me with my baby girl. I'm not the only Hunter with a baby situation." Williams' post comes over a year after she initially separated from Hunter. In April 2019, Williams' attorney confirmed that the pair had split. That news came several weeks after Page Six reported that Hunter's supposed mistress Sharina Hudson gave birth to a baby girl. The father of the child is believed to be Hunter.

A few months after it was reported that Williams and Hunter had split, the talk show host appeared at the Black Enterprise FWD Conference in Charlotte, North Carolina where she talked about the situation. “My husband and I were partners, but I just had to clean the slate and start over," she explained. "I'm good at this new role, at least I think so, but this isn't new for me. I met my husband on my 29th birthday. I was already a property owner. I was already a radio star. I was already the boss of my own life. I’m returning to that life with a bigger platform and I love it."

As Williams continued to explain, she still has a love for Hunter as the two did spend 25 years together. “I will say this, there was no one else that knew that I could do this. He [Kevin Hunter] was the one who told me I could do it," she continued. "When Kevin entered my life, he was 23 and I was 29 and he was available. It was always me, my attorney and Kevin. His name wasn’t on the paperwork, but he was a huge part of that. Now, I cheer for myself, but I’m still madly in love with him. You see it in my eyes.” Williams and Hunter reportedly finalized their divorce this past January.