Wendy Williams Files for Divorce From Kevin Hunter After 21 Years of Marriage

Wendy Williams is officially splitting from husband Kevin Hunter after more than two decades of marriage.

Williams’ attorney confirmed to Page Six on Thursday that the Wendy Williams Show host, 54, filed for divorce.

The split comes amid reports that Hunter was unfaithful to Williams with a woman who gave birth to a baby last month that is suspected to be Hunter’s.

A different divorce attorney previously told Page Six that if Sharina Hudson’s child is Hunter’s, a divorce could potentially reveal just how much money he spent on her throughout his marriage to Williams.

“If Kevin is this baby’s father, it affects things. If he spent a lot of money on this woman, a judge can concede that’s a wasteful dissipation [spending marital funds in a frivolous manner],” the lawyer said.

Williams claimed in her 2001 memoir Wendy’s Got the Heat that she would leave her husband if he were to ever get another woman pregnant. Sources recently said that Williams and Hudson were “exploring” divorce options.

However, the sources say the wish for separation is nearly one-sided as Hunter “has wanted to separate so that they would be free to live their own lives;” the Ask Wendy author reportedly “begged Kevin to stay with her.”

Although Williams never confirmed Hunter’s infidelity, she vaguely addressed her marital woes on an episode of her talk show earlier this year, cryptically telling viewers after her two-month hiatus that her wedding ring would always stay on her hand.

“I’m still very much in love with my husband. Don’t ask me about mine,” she said, pointing to her wedding ring. “It ain’t going anywhere. Not in this lifetime.”

Weeks later, she was seen leaving the sober-living facility where she has been staying recently for help with addiction without her wedding ring. She appeared to put it back on when she taped for her show later that day.

Sources also told Page Six that abusive behavior from Hunter, a producer on Williams’ show, contributed to the unraveling that led to Williams’ relapse.

“She would hide in the bathroom and tell me to knock on the door when he left the office so she wouldn’t have to see him,” an intern from Williams’ former radio show said, adding that it was common for Hunter to pull Williams into a private room and for staff to hear them fighting.

“You’d hear slaps or some type of tussling going on,” said the intern.

Williams and Hunter married in November 1997 and share 19-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr.