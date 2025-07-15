‘This Is Spinal Tap’ Star Dead at 79: RIP to David Kaff

David Kaff, best known for his portrayal of keyboardist Viv Savage in the 1984 mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, has died.

Kaff’s band Mutual of Alameda’s Wild Kingdom announced over the weekend that the British actor and musician passed away “peacefully in his sleep” Friday at the age of 79. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Our brother David Kaffinetti passed away peacefully in his sleep yesterday. We are devastated by this event,” the group said. “David always had a kind word and a quick wit that would slay you where you stand. Then he’d make you smile doing it! RIP dear brother.”

Play video

Born David Kaffinetti in April 1946, Kaff launched his music career as a founding member of the English prog rock band Rare Bird, according to Ultimate Classic Rock. Kaff performed with the group from 1969 to 1975, during which time the group released five albums and scored a hit with their song “Sympathy.” He went on to form the short-lived “supergroup” Natural Gas in 1975 alongside Badfinger guitarist Joey Molland and Humble Pie drummer Jerry Shirley, according to a 1991 BAM interview, and also worked as a session musician on Chuck Berry’s The London Chuck Berry Sessions.

Kaff brought his musical talents to the big screen when he appeared in This Is Spinal Tap, Rob Reiner’s 1984 mockumentary that followed the fictional English heavy metal outfit Spinal Tap as they struggle to get back on the charts. Starring alongside Christopher Guest’s Nigel Tufnel, Michael McKean’s David St. Hubbins, and Harry Shearer’s Derek Smalls, Kaff’s Viv Savage served as the group’s keyboardist and was beloved for sayings like “Have a good time, all the time.”

“I have a great affection for Viv,” Kaff told BAM. “I played him very close to my heart, just a little bit dimmer. If people like that character, chances are they’ll like me.”

While This Is Spinal Tap was based on a fictional band, the actors composing the band went on to play several shows together after the movie’s debut. Kaff joined them during an appearance on Saturday Night Live in 1984, as well as a humorous PSA for hearing loss.

According to Rolling Stone, Kaff was not set to appear in the upcoming sequel, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, which is set to release this September and will follow Spinal Tap as they reunite for one final concert following a 15-year hiatus.

Following his role in Spinal Tap, Kaff went on to appear the soundtrack of the 1970 TV movie Cowboy in Sweden, the 1998 movie Black Dog, and an episode of the FX series Trust, per his IMDb profile. He also played in bands such as Model Citizenz and Mutual of Alameda’s Wild Kingdom.