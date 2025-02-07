Wendy Williams is fighting to be released from her conservatorship. The former queen of hot topics wants out of legal confinement. Ahead of her controversial Lifetime docuseries being released last year, her team revealed that she was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. Williams denies such and has accused her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, of abuse and holding her as a prisoner while Morrisey makes money off of her case. Morrissey alleges Williams has good days and bad days and that her condition “only get worse and there is no cure” per a court filing as reported by PEOPLE. Williams has also been banned from speaking to the media after she did a press run with The Breakfast Club, Hollywood Unlocked, and Don Lemon speaking about her situation.

Morrissey sought a “new medical evaluation” in a court filing hours after the former talk show host, 60, denied that she was “incapacitated” during an appearance on The Breakfast Club. “I don’t have frontotemporal dementia…it’s disgusting,” Williams said on the radio program on Feb. 5. “That’s a very rare thing for anybody to have. I’m not incapacitated,” she later added. “I am not a baby.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Williams also spoke in opposition to Morrissey’s lawsuit against A&E Television Networks, Lifetime Entertainment and other affiliates following the airing of the docuseries, Where Is Wendy Williams? Where she says the program “shamelessly exploits [Williams] and portrays her in an extremely demeaning and undignified manner. This case arises from the brutally calculated, deliberate actions of powerful and cravenly opportunistic media companies working together with a producer to knowingly exploit [Williams],” the filing said in part.

Regarding the docuseries, Williams says Morrisey watched it with her. “I only watched [the docuseries] once and I will never watch again in life,” she told The Breakfast Club. “It was disgusting, and by the way, I watched it with my guardianship person,” she added. “Yes, we watched that together. That was the first time this guardianship person was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ and she was writing stuff down. I was looking like, ‘Oh my god,’ do you know what I’m saying? What happened with this?”

Morrisey claims she filed the lawsuit against the network to help Williams “recover substantial monetary damages for the benefit of [Williams], which could be used to help pay for [her] significant healthcare needs going forward.”