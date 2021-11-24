‘Wendy Williams Show’ Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Guest Host in December

Fans of The Wendy Williams Show have a reason to be excited. While Williams is still not feeling well enough to return as host her show due to her ongoing struggle with Graves’ Disease and a thyroid condition, her latest round of guest hosts has been announced, including fan-favorite Sherri Shepherd. Shepherd announced on Twitter that she would be returning to host The Wendy Williams Show the week of Dec. 13.

Shepherd previously guest-hosted in early November, and her episodes drew a 0.9 rating, a 13% boost from the previous week. This success left The Wendy Williams Show tied with The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Kelly Clarkson Show for third place among daytime syndicated talk shows.

BREAKING NEWS: Guess who is back hosting The @WendyWilliams Show the week of December 13th? Me! 💜



Details on my return via @NYDailyNews! #WendyWilliams #SherriShepherd https://t.co/oCrS3KvgRz — Sherri Shepherd (@sherrieshepherd) November 23, 2021

Williams recently updated fans about her health, revealing that it is still unclear when she will be able to return to TV. The television host took to her show’s Instagram account to update fans on her health as she expressed just how much she missed them while guest hosts like Shepherd, Whitney Cummings, and Michael Rappaport have filled in.

“HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL!” Williams began her post. “As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected. I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready.”

“I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there,” Williams continued. “I also want to thank Debmar-Mercury and our stations for being so understanding and supportive while I work my way back. Most of all, I want to thank my fans. I have heard your prayers and comments and feel all the love!”

She continued in a direct to her fans, “You are everything to me. I love spending my mornings with you all and I’m doing everything I can to get back to work, but right now Wendy has to focus on Wendy. I love you for watching.”