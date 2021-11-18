Meghan Markle Returns to TV With Surprise Appearance on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

Meghan Markle will be going back to television for a brief visit to the Ellen Degeneres show during its farewell season. In a special sneak peek, the former actress said she was reminded of her early acting days when she drove back to the Warner Bros. studio lot as a respected guest on the comedian’s show.

Markle shared a few laughs with Degeneres as she reminisced on driving to the studio in her old Ford Explorer as she came to auditions, noting that her ride was “special” though it wasn’t very stylish.”Yes, it had a life of its own. I had this very old Ford Explorer Sport and at a certain point the key stopped working on the driver’s side, so you couldn’t get yourself in through the door,” she explained.

She added, “After auditions I would park at the back of the parking lot and I would open the trunk and climb in, then pull it shut behind me and crawl over all my seats to get out. That’s how I would come to and fro.”

The Duchess and her husband Prince Harry have made a number of visits recently. The couple was seen posing for photos with service members at a New Jersey military base in honor of Veterans Day. The trip took place just after they appeared at the Salute to Freedom Gala in New York City.

Markle is just one of the major names on Degeneres’ star-studded list of guests to join the show as the host prepares to say goodbye. As the finale season premiered in September, Degeneres told her fans that she wanted to celebrate with the audience and those who’ve come on the show in the past. “This is going to be a thank you to everybody because the show doesn’t happen without the support of fans,” DeGeneres said during a production break on set, according to Entertainment Tonight Canada. “We’re going to check in with people that we’ve helped through the years (and) people that have paid it forward.”

“I want people just to really remember what the show has been,” DeGeneres continued. “It’s been a happy place and it continues to be a happy place. And I hate that it would be remembered in any other way.”