Kelly Clarkson's Massive Salary for 'The Voice' and Talk Show Revealed Amid Divorce

Kelly Clarkson's massive salaries for The Voice and The Kelly Clarkson Show have come to light amid the ruling that she must pay estranged husband Brandon Blackstock nearly $200,000 in support a month. The Grammy winner earns $1.9 million monthly in a combined salary for her talk show and the NBC singing competition, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

"It was packaged together when the forensic accountant testified during the OSC (order to show cause) trial for temporary spousal and child support," an insider explained of the number to the magazine. The details of her financials come amid news that Clarkson has been required to pay her ex $150,000 per month in spousal support and $45,601 per month in child support since April.

Clarkson previously asked the court to block spousal support, while Blackstock initially asked for $436,000 a month consisting of $301,000 in spousal support and $135,000 in child support. The exes share daughter, River, 7, and son Remington, 5. The singer is also financially responsible for Blackstock's legal fees and professional costs, which total around $1.25 million, but a formal settlement has yet to be reached.

Clarkson filed for divorce last year after seven years of marriage, accusing her ex and his father, Narvel Blackstock, in December of the same year of defrauding her out of millions. In response, Narvel sued Clarkson for $1.4 million in owed payments to his company Starstruck management.

Clarkson has been open about many aspects of her divorce but spoken about weighing the details she has released because of her children. She told Entertainment Tonight in February she is writing a record right now that is "really great and really honest" but will require her to ask many questions of herself before releasing it. "Whether that be that be business-wise or personally or whatever," she explained. "Whatever happens, though, it is such a gift. Like, I don't know how anybody, I'll just be real with you, goes through grief like divorce, any kind of grief, any kind of loss, without having an outlet like this."

She continued, "I have written like 60 songs; it is an insane amount of getting it out. I think that's a blessing in itself," she continued. "Anytime you go through some life, it's such an awesome thing to have that outlet, regardless of whether people hear it or not."