Wendy Williams Gives Hopeful Health Update Amid Show Hiatus

Wendy Williams is “making progress” on her health as she continues to take a hiatus from hosting The Wendy Williams Show. The television host took to her show’s Instagram account Monday to update fans on her health as she expressed just how much she missed them while guest hosts like Sherri Shepherd, Whitney Cummings, and Michael Rappaport have filled in.

“HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL!” Williams began her post. “As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected. I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready.”

“I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there,” Williams continued. “I also want to thank Debmar-Mercury and our stations for being so understanding and supportive while I work my way back. Most of all, I want to thank my fans. I have heard your prayers and comments and feel all the love!”

She continued in a direct to her fans, “You are everything to me. I love spending my mornings with you all and I’m doing everything I can to get back to work, but right now Wendy has to focus on Wendy. I love you for watching.” Those same fans were quick to wish Williams well, with one person commenting, “Hurry back but get well first, love!” and another chiming in, “Take your time to get well queen!!! Much love!!!” Another person noted, “Not the same without you Wendy! You’re a legend and that becomes more evident every time someone tries to do your job!! Get well soon girl!”

The Wendy Williams Show‘s 13th season premiere was delayed to Oct. 18 after Williams tested positive for COVID-19 and has been hosted by guests as Williams now recovers from complications of Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disorder from which the television and radio personality has long been open about suffering from. Coming up in the line of guest hosts are stars including Bill Bellamy, Jerry Springer, and Steve Wilkos.