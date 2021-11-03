Wendy Williams Delays Return to Talk Show Again Amid Health Issues

Wendy Williams has once again delayed her return to her talk show as she continues to take time to deal with health matters. The host of The Wendy Williams Show is currently dealing with Graves disease and a thyroid condition and previously tested positive with a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Williams will not be returning to her show for the month of November, with guest hosts like Michael Rapaport, Jerry Springer, and Bill Bellamy taking her place.

The Wendy Williams Show Season 13 finally premiered on Oct. 18, with a panel of Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister, Michael Yo, and Devyn Simone sitting in for Williams. Former The Talk co-host Leah Remini came in to guest host the final four episodes of that week. Whitney Cummings hosted the week after, and former The View co-host Sheri Shepard is currently hosting until Nov. 5.

“Nobody can ever replace Wendy but we will do what we can to fill in so she can come back stronger than ever,” Cummings posted on Instagram. “She’s gone so hard for so long and as much as I miss seeing her every day, just imagine how hilarious she’s gonna be after some time to take care of herself and have some quiet time to think! Feel free to send me topics you guys want covered! We all wanna make Wendy proud.”

The new season was supposed to start on Sept. 20, but Williams’ health forced several postponements. First, her promotional work before the season was set to start was canceled. Then, producers announced she tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 and was hospitalized for complications stemming from Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition. Another premiere date was set for Oct. 4, but Williams missed that as well. When producers set Oct. 18 as the premiere, they confirmed guest hosts would have to sit in for Williams.

Sources told Page Six that Williams’ delay became a major issue for station affiliates who committed to airing the show and advertisers. Producers appeared to respond to that situation when the show’s social media team posted a message on Facebook reading, “We very much appreciate the respect for Wendy’s privacy, as well as all the good wishes from her fans, station partners, and advertisers.” Williams herself has not publicly commented on the situation. She was using the show’s own Instagram page herself up until Aug. 22, when she posted a selfie of herself on a plane right back from Miami to New York.