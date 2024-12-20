Wendy Williams Makes Rare Public Appearance at Son’s Graduation

Wendy Williams made a rare public outing to support her son, Kevin Hunter Jr. The former Wendy Williams Show host, 60, was photographed in Miami, Florida on Thursday, Dec. 19 as she attended Kevin’s college graduation from Florida International University, according to images obtained by PEOPLE and TMZ.

For the special occasion, Williams, whose care team announced her diagnoses with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia in February, donned a sparkly black dress. She accessorized the look with black boots, an oversized ring, and a large “W” necklace as she rode a motorized scooter customized with a cup holder with Louis Vuitton monograms and a front pouch with Chanel motifs.

The TV personality was joined by her father, Thomas Williams Sr., and her sister, Wanda Finnie, for the special outing, and was reportedly seen wiping away tears as Kevin took to the stage. According to the commencement booklet obtained by the US Sun, Kevin obtained his Bachelor of Arts in Economics.

Williams shares Kevin with her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter. The couple were married for 20 years before Williams filed for divorce in April 2019. Their divorce was finalized in January 2020.

The Thursday outing marked a rare appearance for Williams, who has mostly retreated to a private life amid a series of health crisis that resulted in her indefinite leave of absence from The Wendy Williams Show in 2021. In addition to a public battle with Graves’ disease and lymphedema, Williams revealed in February 2024 that she was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia. A statement from her care team explained Williams was diagnosed in 2023 “after undergoing a battery of medical tests.”

“Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy’s life,” the statement added. “Receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires. The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy, but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances.”

In court filings in November, Williams’ court-appointed guardian, Sabrina E. Morrissey, said the star “has been afflicted by early-onset dementia and, as a result, has become cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated.” The filing came amid Morrissey’s legal battle with Lifetime over the Where Is Wendy Williams? documentary, which she claimed was “filmed without a valid contract” and released without her consent. In the documentary, Williams’ son said, “I feel like the guardian has not done a good job of protecting my mom.”