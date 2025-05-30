Victoria Beckham Reportedly ‘Ruined’ Son Brooklyn and Wife Nicola Peltz’s First Dance at Their Wedding

Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding to Nicola Peltz may have brought family tensions with parents David and Victoria Beckham to a head.

Days after the 26-year-old Beckham son posted a message on Instagram that he would “always choose” his wife after skipping his father’s birthday bash, a source close to Peltz’s family told PEOPLE a wild story about Victoria’s behavior at her son’s 2022 wedding.

The source claimed that during the Palm Beach reception, the Spice Girls star, 51, allegedly stepped in on a dance meant for Brooklyn and Peltz.

“Marc Anthony, who is a friend of the Beckhams, offered to perform as a gift at the wedding,” the source said. “Before the song began, Marc Anthony asked Brooklyn to come to the stage, and then announced, ‘The most beautiful woman in the room tonight, come on up … Victoria Beckham!’”

The source claimed that the bride, 30, felt that her new mother-in-law “ruined her wedding, and couldn’t understand why.”

A second insider confirmed the sequence of events, saying that the room was so shocked when Victoria’s name was called that it fell silent. “It was such a jaw-dropping moment that it left the whole room in absolute shock — you could hear a pin drop,” they recalled.

When Victoria began slow dancing with her son, the source said it “wasn’t appropriate,” and that it caused Peltz to “run from the room crying.” They added, “Nicola felt like Victoria did this on purpose, when she knew it was a pre-planned romantic dance meant for Brooklyn and Nicola. What she couldn’t understand was why.”

Neither Victoria nor David has responded to the latest report, but another wedding guest told PEOPLE that they recalled the moment differently. “Nicola and Brooklyn had their formal first dance early in the evening and she also had the traditional first dance with her father,” they said, claiming that Anthony’s performance came later in the evening. “Later on, when everyone was casual, Marc Anthony performed and got people dancing. Brooklyn and Victoria danced, David and Harper danced, and everyone had a great time.”