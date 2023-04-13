Victoria Beckham Puts Nicola Peltz Rumors to Rest Amid Touching Tribute

Is there really any strife between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz as rumors have suggested? As The Blast noted, Victoria seemingly put those rumors to rest when she shared a tribute in honor of her son, Brooklyn Beckham, and daughter-in-law's first wedding anniversary. Brooklyn and Peltz wed on April 9, 2022, in a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida.

Brooklyn and Peltz celebrated their first wedding anniversary with Victoria and David Beckham by their side. The former Spice Girls singer shared a photo of the foursome celebrating the special occasion, which featured Brooklyn holding up a cake with throwback Polaroid photos on it. She captioned the photo, "So special to be together to celebrate your 1st wedding anniversary [heart emoji] we love you." Peltz also did her part in putting the rumors to rest, as she commented, "Today was so fun! We love you so much."

PEOPLE noted that the rumors of Peltz and Victoria's apparent feud stem from their 2022 wedding. Instead of wearing one of Victoria's designs, she donned a Valentino gown. While some thought that this fashion choice was a slight, Peltz previously explained to Variety that it was simply a matter of logistics. She said, "I was going to [wear Victoria Beckham] and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."

In the same interview, Brooklyn addressed the rumors, saying, "I've learned they're always going to try to write stuff like that. They're always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good." Peltz also confirmed more recently that there is no feud between her and her mother-in-law. During a conversation with Cosmopolitan, which was published in March, she put the matter to rest once and for all.

"I've said this so many times: There's no feud. I don't know. No one ever wants to write the nice things," Peltz said. "It's really weird, actually, whether it's my life or someone else's life or whatever, when you know the truth and then you read something totally wrong."