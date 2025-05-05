Brooklyn Beckham Absent From Dad David Beckham’s 50th Birthday Party Photos

As David Beckham celebrated his 50th birthday party with wife Victoria Beckham, one of the couple’s children was notably absent.

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, were not in attendance as the retired soccer star rang in another decade with sons Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 20, and daughter Harper, 13, by his side.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Creating special memories with family and friends. We love you all,” David, 50, and Victoria, 51, captioned an Instagram post about Saturday’s party featuring three of their four kids.

In the family photos, Victoria and her daughter wore coordinating navy gowns, as David, Romeo and Cruz posed alongside their father in black tuxedos. In other photos, David can be seen sitting on the hood of a classic car with his two sons and kissing his daughter on the forehead.

Also in attendance at David’s birthday bash were his parents and sisters Joanne and Lynne. Victoria’s parents also attended the family event. Brooklyn, 26, and Nicola, 30, did not attend the event, as per TMZ, amid rumors of a family feud that sparked in March when the couple skipped an earlier party for David.

Reports at the time claimed that Brooklyn was upset with Romeo for dating his ex, Kim Turnbull, who was in attendance at Saturday’s party. TMZ reports that ahead of Saturday’s big soirée, Brooklyn and Nicola flew to London to attempt to meet up for a private celebration with David, but were told to show up to the main celebrations or miss out on seeing the family altogether.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the after-party for the Burberry Winter 2025 show during London Fashion Week at The Twenty Two on February 24, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry)

This reportedly left Brooklyn and Nicola saddened because they won’t be around Romeo or Turnbull amid the alleged brotherly feud. TMZ also reported that while Brooklyn and Nicola didn’t attend the party, they did reach out to David to wish him a happy birthday, and that they prefer dealing with family matters privately.

Last month, Romeo shared an Instagram Story that people thought could be a dig at his brother. Posting a photo on April 2 with his family — sans his brother and sister-in-law — as well as Turnbull and Cruz’s partner, Jackie Apostel, Romeo tagged each attendee at a March 30 celebration of his father, writing, “Family is everything. Love you all.”