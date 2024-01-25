Mel B Teases Spice Girls Reunion With All Five Members

The Spice Girls may be getting ready to give fans what they want, what they really, really want. On Thursday's upcoming episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Melanie "Mel B" Brown (Scary Spice) teased that all five Spice Girls – herself, Sporty Spice (Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm), Baby Spice (Emma Bunton), Ginger Spice (Geri Halliwell), and Posh Spice (Victoria Beckham) – are "definitely working on something together" ahead of the iconic '90s girl group's 30th anniversary this summer.

"I'm such a blabbermouth. I get told off all the time for announcing stuff that I'm not meant to announce," Mel B said, per Entertainment Tonight, before going on to share, "What I can say is we're definitely working on something together -- all five of us. And by me just saying that I'm probably going to get into trouble again."

The singer didn't tease any further details of what could be in store, or comment on whether or not whatever is in the works could be a long-awaited reunion tour featuring all five members of the group. The Spice Girls formed in 1994, quickly cementing themselves as pop culture icons of the decade with hits like "Wannabe," "Spice Up Your Life," and "Say You'll Be There." After Halliwell left the group in 1998, the Spice Girls went on a lengthy hiatus at the end of 2000. They reunited for a 13-date U.K. tour in 2019, though Beckham was not part of the tour, having last performed with the Spice Girls at the 2012 Olympic Games' closing ceremony at London Stadium.

According to Mel B, the group has remained friends in the years since. "I was a Spice Girl at the age of 17. I'm old. I'm feeling old right now," she said on Thursday. "But it is amazing that we've managed to kind of still stay friends. It's been 30 years. What you go through as a group... you are just welded together for life because you've been through such a crazy experience."

While fans will certainly be excited if a Spice Girls reunion happens, there are at least three people who won't be quite as eager. Mel B hilariously revealed that her three daughters, 24-year-old Phoenix, 16-year-old Angel, and 12-year-old Madison don't "care that I'm a Spice Girl. I was playing my music the other day before we went to go see 'Hamilton', and I was like, 'Hey kids, who do you think this is?' And they were like, 'I don't know. Is it Lady Gaga?... What kind of music is this, Mommy?' I was like, 'It's Spice Girls music that we wrote.' They were like, 'Really?!... Anyway.'"