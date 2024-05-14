David Beckham Reveals Secret to His 27-Year Marriage to Victoria Beckham

David Beckham will open up about his 27-year-long marriage to Victoria Beckham on an upcoming episode of the Smartless podcast with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett. A preview of the May 20 episode was obtained by PEOPLE, revealing Beckham's secret to a successful marriage as he sees it. He said that above all, it's about relying on each other at difficult times.

"After watching the documentary, after everything was over and we watched it finally, that's the one thing that we looked at each other and was like, 'I don't know how we got through the last 27 years, but we did and we have an amazing family, we have amazing businesses and we're happy,'" Beckham said in the interview. Of course, when you're with someone for that amount of time, of course you have your ups and downs, everybody knows that and at the end of the day we were lucky because we had each other at those moments."

Beckham met Victoria in 1997 at a soccer match. At the time, he was still a rising star in the sport though he was already a household name in the U.K., and perhaps in other parts of the world where soccer reigned supreme. Meanwhile, Victoria Adams a.k.a. Posh Spice of the Spice Girls was at the height of her music career as well. The two became a a media sensation and remain one of the most beloved celebrity power couples to this day. Beckham and Victoria got married in 1999 and had four children together, now ranging in age from 12 to 25 years old.

Reflecting on marriage on the podcast, Beckham said: "You know, she was a Spice Girl, I was playing for Manchester United, and even when we were going through the difficult times, we actually had each other to feed off and that was the best part. Obviously we were 21 and 22 when we met. We got married when we was 23 and 24 and we had our first son when I was 23, so as soon as we had our first son, Brooklyn, that also added another layer to the family and our responsibilities then were to our son."

"And the one thing that I always wanted for me, I was lucky I met Victoria when I met her because I always wanted to have kids young," Beckham went on. "I always wanted to have kids that lived through my career with me and I was lucky the three boys all lived through most of the teams that I played for and that, for me, was a really important part of my life."

Beckham's full interview on the Smartless podcast premieres on Monday, May 20 on most major podcast apps. The Netflix documentary Beckham is streaming now.