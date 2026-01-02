David Beckham Shares Public Message to Brooklyn Beckham Amid Rumored Feud

David Beckham is sending a loving message to son Brooklyn Beckham amid the rumored family feud.

Although the soccer star’s New Year’s Eve Instagram recap of 2025 noticeably didn’t include any photos of his 26-year-old son, whom he shares with wife Victoria Beckham, David did take to his Instagram Story hours later to share a throwback photo with his eldest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I love you all so much,” David, 50, wrote alongside a black-and-white photo from Brooklyn’s youth, as per E! News.

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 03: (L to R) Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the UK Premiere of “Beckham” at The Curzon Mayfair on October 3, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/WireImage)

The former athlete went on to share separate photos with his three other children — Romeo Beckham, 23, Cruz Beckham, 20, and Harper Beckham, 14 — writing under a photo of himself with Harper, “I’m a very lucky Daddy.” Under Cruz’s tribute, he wrote, “I’m so grateful for my family. I love you all,” while on a photo of Romeo as a kid, he added, “I’m so lucky to have my Amazing family x.”

David’s initial New Year’s Eve post turned heads as he posted photos of everyone in his family, minus Brooklyn.

“I feel very lucky to have had the year I’ve had in 2025 full of moments that I will never forget from my 50th to my knighthood ( still pinching myself ) and then finishing with winning the MLS as an owner,” he wrote. “I’m so grateful to my incredible wife , my amazing children , my friends and team I work with every single day nothing would have been possible without you all… But as Sir Alex Ferguson would say ‘Onto the the next.’”

He continued, “Thank you for the incredible memories I will forever remember 2025 @victoriabeckham I love you & our kids.”

Rumors of tension between Brooklyn and his famous parents have circulated since his wedding to Nicola Peltz in 2022, and just last month, Cruz accused his older brother of blocking the entire family on Instagram.

After eagle-eyed fans found that neither David nor Victoria was following their eldest son on Instagram, Cruz wrote on his Dec. 20 Instagram Story, “My mum and dad would never unfollow their son … Let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked … as did I.”