Brooklyn Beckham Slams Parents David and Victoria in Shocking Post Detailing Family Feud

Brooklyn Beckham has broken his silence on the rumored rift between him and his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, in a shocking post that accuses Brooklyn’s parents of attempting to sabotage his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham.

“I have been silent for years and have made every attempt to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed,” Brooklyn began a lengthy Instagram Story post on Monday. “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

The 26-year-old went on to describe numerous incidents in which his parents had crossed the line, including at his 2022 wedding. Brooklyn claimed that his mother, 51, had “cancelled making Nicola’s [wedding] dress in the eleventh hour” and that both of his parents “repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe” him to sign away the rights to his name before getting married.

“My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since,” Brooklyn alleged.

“During the wedding planning, my mum went so far as to call me ‘evil’ because Nicola and I chose to include my Nanny Sandra and Nicola’s Naunni at our table because they both didn’t have their husbands,” he added. “Both of our parents had their own tables equally adjacent to ours.”

Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attends the Beckham premiere at Curzon Mayfair, London, UK. (Photo: Karwai Tang via getty images)

At the actual wedding, Brooklyn said mom Victoria “hijacked my first dance with my wife,” claiming, “In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me.”

He added, “She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

Brooklyn continued to claim that Nicola, 31, had been “consistently disrespected” by the Beckhams even after becoming part of the family, with Victoria allegedly having “repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable

Brooklyn also addressed his father’s 50th birthday party, which he and Nicola notably did not attend back in May. Brooklyn claimed that while he and his wife did travel to London for the party, they were “rejected for a week as we waited in our hotel room trying to plan quality time with him.”

Brooklyn claimed that when his father “finally agreed to see me” it was “under the condition that Nicola wasn’t invited,” which he called a “slap in the face.” Later, when Brooklyn’s family traveled to Los Angeles, he claimed they “refused to see [him] at all.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham attend Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 at Paramount Studios on October 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vogue)

Brooklyn concluded his post by writing that “the narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards” and that he’s in fact “been controlled by my parents for most of my life.”

“I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief,” he said. “My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want [is] peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family.”

David and Victoria have yet to publicly respond to the allegations made by their son, but David did make reference to letting his children make “mistakes” during an appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Tuesday.

During a conversation about social media and mental health, the soccer legend said, “I have tried to do the same, I’ve tried to do the same with my children, to educate them. They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids.” He continued, “You sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well.”