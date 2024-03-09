Treat Williams Motorcycle Crash Driver Learns Fate in Court

Less than a year after Treat Williams died in a tragic motorcycle crash, the driver who collided with Williams has learned his fate in court. Deadline reports that Ryan Koss, 35, agreed to a plea deal in a misdemeanor charge of negligent driving with death resulting.

Koss, who reportedly knew Williams, was given a one-year deferred sentence. He will also have his driving license revoked for one year, and he must complete a community restorative justice program. Notably, Koss had previously pleaded not guilty. Had the case gone to trial, Koss could have been facing a sentence of up to up to 15 years in prison.

Williams died on June 12, after being involved in the deadly vehicle accident in Vermont. He was taken by helicopter to the Albany Medical Center in New York, but later passed away. The accident took place around 5 p.m. ET, near Dorset, Vermont. Williams was riding his motorcycle when Koss, driving a 2008 Honda SUV, was turning left into a parking lot. Police say Koss had their turning signal on but did not see Williams on his motorcycle.

Williams was born in Stamford, Connecticut in 1951. He began an acting career in the late '60s, starting with stage plays and eventually making the move to films. Throughout the years, he was well-known for roles in acclaimed movies such as the cinematic adaptation of the Broadway hit Hair, Prince of the City, Smooth Talk, Mulholland Falls, and 127 Hours.

The actor also appeared in a number of TV shows like White Collar, Chicago Fire, and Blue Bloods. Perhaps his most notable role was Dr. Andrew 'Andy' Brown on all four seasons of Everwood. The role earned him multiple award nominations.