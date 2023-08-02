Treat Williams Cause of Death Released

Treat Williams' cause of death has been confirmed after the actor died in a motorcycle accident on June 12. The 71-year-old actor, known for the movie version of Hair and the TV show Everwood, "died of severe trauma and blood loss as a result of the crash," the Medical Examiner's Office in New York determined, according to the Vermont State Police. Williams' cause of death was released as a Vermont man was cited for negligence in connection to the fatal accident.

Williams was reportedly traveling north on Route 30 in the Morse Hill Road area of Dorset, Vermont on June 12 when a 2008 Honda Element made a left turn into a business area and struck his vehicle just before 5 p.m., Vermont State Police Lieutenant Steven Coote said during a previous briefing. The driver of the vehicle was identified Tuesday as Ryan Koss, 35, with the Vermont State Police sharing in a release that Koss "turned into the path of Mr. Williams' motorcycle." Williams was thrown from his motorcycle, according to previous reports, with police revealing Tuesday that the actor suffered "critical injuries in the crash" and was "subsequently was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York."

Almost two months after the accident, the Bennington County State's Attorney completed its review. Koss was issued a citation on a charge of "grossly negligent operation with death." Koss voluntarily met with authorities Tuesday, according to the press release from the Vermont State Police, and was processed on the charge and released. He will appear for arraignment on September 25 of this year.

"Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it. It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him," Williams' family said in a statement at the time of his death. "We are beyond devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we deal with our grief. To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers."

Williams's family recently held a Celebration of Life service in honor of the actor. Following the service, Williams' family shared a photo from the service showing his wife Pamela Van Sant, their daughter Ellie, 24, and their son Gill, 31. The photo was captioned, "As time passes, the grief doesn't get any easier, but life is fragile/ We are trying to live every day like it's our last, and appreciate the time on this beautiful planet that we are lucky to call home. Here's a picture from Treat's Celebration of Life of the family."