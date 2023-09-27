Driver in Crash That Killed Treat Williams Enters Plea

The driver in the crash that killed actor Treat Williams has entered a plea. The AP reports that Ryan Koss, 35, was charged with gross negligent operation with death resulting. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. If convicted, Koss could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

Williams died on June 12, after being involved in a deadly vehicle accident in Vermont. He was taken by helicopter to the Albany Medical Center in New York, but later passed away. According to a previous report from the Boston Globe, Vermont State Police Department official Lt. Steve Coote offered some details about the accident in a virtual briefing. He stated that while authorities had a fairly clear understanding of what happened, they were continuing to investigate.

(Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/FilmMagic / Getty)

The accident took place around 5 p.m. ET, near Dorset, Vermont. Williams was riding his motorcycle when investigators believe the driver of a 2008 Honda SUV was turning left into a parking lot. Police say the driver had their turning signal on, but did not see Williams on his motorcycle. It was later reveled that Koss was the driver.

Announcing the terrible news, Williams' agent of 15 years, Barry McPherson, told ET, "Treat was killed yesterday afternoon. His motorcycle was going straight and a SUV cut in front of him. I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented. He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him." McPherson continued, "He's been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career. He was a wonderful guy, friend and actor and beloved by so many other actors."

Williams was born in Stamford, Connecticut in 1951. He began an acting career in the late '60s, starting with stage plays and eventually making the move to films. Throughout the years, he was well-known for roles in acclaimed movies such as the cinematic adaptation of the Broadway hit Hair, Prince of the City, Smooth Talk, Mulholland Falls, and 127 Hours. He also appeared in a number of TV shows like White Collar, Chicago Fire, and Blue Bloods. Perhaps his most notable role was Dr. Andrew 'Andy' Brown on all four seasons of Everwood. The role earned him multiple award nominations.