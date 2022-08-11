Travis Barker Joins MGK's Tour 'Against Doctor's Orders' Following Hospitalization

Travis Barker isn't letting his recent hospitalization slow him down. The Blink-182 musician, who was hospitalized for "life-threatening" pancreatitis in late June, returned to the stage once again on Wednesday to join Machine Gun Kelly on his Mainstream Sellout tour, despite doctor's orders and a broken thumb.

Barker's return to the stage was first teased by Kelly, who took to his Instagram Story Tuesday with a screens hot of their FaceTime call as he shared, "Against his doctor's orders AND with a broken thumb, I convinced [Travis Barker] to join us for the last couple days." Kelly went on to give fans a glimpse at the injury in question, in a later post sharing a photo of Barker holding up his bandaged thumb, writing, "Put a middle finger up if you'll play LOVE RACE with us tonight. [It] looks like a middle finger." Before joining Kelly onstage at his Aug. 10 concert in Missouri, Barker also confirmed his appearance, tweeting, "I'm impregnating the entire crowd at the [Machine Gun Kelly] show tonight," adding in a follow-up tweet, "With a broken thumb and torn tendons."

I’m impregnating the entire crowd at the @machinegunkelly show tonight — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) August 10, 2022

On June 28, the Blink-182 rocker was taken to the hospital before later being transported via ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Although the reason for his hospitalization was initially unclear, Barker later shared that he was hospitalized for pancreatitis, inflammation of the organ that aids in digestion and regulating blood sugar.

"I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great," Barker wrote on his Instagram Story. "But, after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis."

The Wednesday show marks just the latest time Barker has taken the stage in recent weeks. In mid-July, the musician joined Kelly to mark his first performance since his hospitalization. Introducing Barker to the stage, Kelly told the crowd, "there's a person I grew up idolizing that I became friends with and he believed in me. And never more have I wanted to jam to a song that he and I created. LA's own Travis Barker, make some noise for him tonight." During the sold-out show, Barker played on two of MGK's songs, "Bloody Valentine" and "Tickets to My Downfall."