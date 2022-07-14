Travis Barker Makes Surprise Return to Stage After 'Life Threatening' Hospitalization

Travis Barker has made a surprise return to the stage, after his recent "life-threatening" hospitalization. E! News reports that the iconic rock drummer joined Machine Gun Kelly for a Los Angeles concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 13. During the sold-out show, Barker played on two of MGK's songs, "Bloody Valentine" and "Tickets to My Downfall." The show comes just two weeks after Barker was admitted to the hospital for a serious case of pancreatitis.

"There's a person I grew up idolizing that I became friends with and he believed in me," Kelly reportedly said when introducing Barker to the crowd. "And never more have I wanted to jam to a song that he and I created. LA's own Travis Barker, make some noise for him tonight." After they'd played the first song, Kelly added, "You know a fun fact is that Travis is not supposed to be playing drums right now but guess what he's doing here? Playing drums right now! Trav, I know we agreed to one song but I would be remised if I did not ask you to play one more song."

On June 28, the Blink-182 rocker was taken to the hospital under mysterious circumstances, but his condition was reportedly dire. It was later revealed that he had been diagnosed with pancreatitis and had to have immediate medical attention. "I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since," he later wrote on his Instagram Story, explaining the terrifying situation.

Barker continued, "During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis." He added, "I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better."

Per the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK): "Pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas. The pancreas is a large gland behind the stomach, close to the first part of the small intestine, called the duodenum. The pancreas has two main functions-to make insulin and to make digestive juices, or enzymes, to help you digest food. These enzymes digest food in the intestine. Pancreatitis occurs when the enzymes damage the pancreas, which causes inflammation. Pancreatitis can be acute or chronic. Either form is serious and can lead to complications." Thankfully, Barker received emergency treatment for his diagnosis and is now on the mend.