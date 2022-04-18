Travis Barker Goes NSFW in Response to Kourtney Kardashian Troll

✖

Travis Barker is clapping back at critics of his PDA-filled relationship with fiancée Kourtney Kardashians. The Blink-182 drummer shared photos to Instagram over the weekend of himself mid-workout, and he didn't hesitate to slam people who came for him and The Kardashians star in the comments.

"No kardashian finger up the ass, tongue, intestines, nudity, pda, etc etc anymore? Slacking," one person commented on the photo, which prompted the musician to clap back, "Still got the finger up the ass, and my intestines, were totally nude and full pda with my fiancée." Barker added a middle finger emoji at the end of his reply to make his sentiment quite clear when it came to the negative comments.

The rocker and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star first confirmed their relationship in January 2020, and Barker popped the question in October 2021 in a romantic beach proposal in Montecito, California. On April 4, Barker and Kardashian practiced tying the know in an impromptu wedding ceremony at One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas after going to the Grammys together, which the bride-to-be clarified wasn't legally binding, as there was no marriage license involved.

The Poosh founder would go on to share photos from their rock star wedding on Instagram. "Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect," Kardashian wrote.

The couple has been open about wanting to have a child together, revealing they were actively trying for a child in a season promo for The Kardashians. Barker is already a dad to son Landon Asher, 18, and daughter Alabama Luella, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and he also helps co-parent Moakler's daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, whose father is boxer Oscar De La Hoya. Kardashian also shares three kids with her ex, Scott Disick, whom she dated on and off from 2005 to 2015. The two currently are co-parenting sons Mason Dash, 12, and Reign Aston, 7, and daughter Penelope Scott, 9.