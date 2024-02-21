Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Accused of Cultural Appropriation

The Kardashian family has been accused of cultural appropriation multiple times over the years, but now it's dwindling down to the stepchildren. Travis Barker's daughter, Alabama Barker, 18, recently posted a series of photos of herself in a bikini, captioning the post, "Does she know you call ? " In the photos, she's wearing a bathing suit cover-up featuring Caribbean colors. Her skin is also noticeably tanned, and she's donning makeup that contours and makes her features appear highlighted, or to some followers, makes her to appear to look more ethnic. One follower commented, "bomboclaaaaat," a popular Jamaican phrase. Another commented, "ALABAMA DONT PISS ME OFF TAKE OF THAT MFK CLOTH YOUR NOT JAMAICAN NORE CARIBBEAN JUST PISSED ME OFF." One added: "I thought this was a black woman at first." One asked firmly, "Do you even know any real black people?"

This isn't Alabama's first time being called out for something of this matter. Over the summer, she caused a stir when she posted a TikTok video of her in a black wig. In that post, she wore dark makeup, a black, white, and red racer jacket, and decked out jewelry. Some claim she was blackfishing. According to Health.com, Blackfishing is "the act of someone who is not Black pretending to be Black with the use of methods such as makeup, tanning, or technology like filters and Photoshop. Regardless of the intent behind blackfishing, doing it can have negative mental health effects on Black people."

Social media users weren't feeling it. "She gets all her inspo from blk ppl," one critic wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In addition to her clothing, hair, and makeup, some speculate she's gone under the knife as well to achieve her curves. Some believe she's had a Brazilian butt lift.

Alabama is the daughter of Travis Barker and former beauty queen, Shanna Moakler. The former couple also have a son, Landon. Moakler has been vocal about her belief that her kids are being turned against her and coerced with lavish gifts by Barker and his new wife, Kourtney Kardashian.