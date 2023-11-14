Travis Barker's Actions While in the Hospital With Kourtney Kardashian Draw Backlash

Travis Barker spent time playing the drums while his wife Kourtney Kardashian was in the hospital giving birth to their child, and his actions have drawn backlash. TV Shows Ace reported that the Blink-182 drummer shared a clip of himself playing on a drum pad while in a hospital room. "Practicing to my babies heartbeat," he captioned the TikTok clip. The reactions to Barker's drumming have been mixed, to say the least. "He had to BRING that to the doctor's office," one person offered. Someone esle added, "All the second graders in my class do that too. But they do it to their own heartbeat, I guess." Another user offered, "My dad is a drummer and this is so real. drummers will drum anywhere fr." Scroll down to see what other social media users are saying and read more about the new parents.

"Shame" Shame on the hospital for allowing this. Are they trying to ruin the poor baby's eardrums? Smh — Here For It (@WorldGoneMad71) November 10, 2023 Kardashian then concluded, "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing." Thankfully, Barker and Kardashian's baby, Rocky Barker, was born safe and healthy in November.

"Unimpressed" I'm sure the doctor was unimpressed — X nOpE 🇺🇸 🎥 (@SenateGranite) November 10, 2023 Kardashian continued, "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

"Ex Husband" My husband would have left the hospital as my ex husband. — Scheana's_Good_Side (@LauraSlagsgirl) November 10, 2023 In September Kardashian revealed she'd been hospitalized due to a serious pregnancy complication. "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life," she wrote, alongside a photo of Barker holding her hand. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

"Strange" Rich people are so strange... — Wendy (@WendyHunor) November 10, 2023 Kardashian shared a series of poolside maternity photos on Instagram, with some showing her holding her baby bump and others featuring Barker alongside her. While there is no caption on the post, down in the comments, Barker teased, "I already know his name," with a winking emoji.

"Annoying" That's annoying, I can't imagine being in labor and not destroying that drum set. — 😻🐾🌹🐾 (@1DinoDS) November 10, 2023 In June, Kardashian showed up at one of Barker's concerts with his band, Blink-182, and revealed her pregnancy by holding up a sign that read, "Travis, I'm Pregnant." Shortly afterward, Barker teased that he and Kardashian had already picked out a name for their baby.

"The Point" 🤷‍♀️ — Brightly (@BrightlyAgain) November 11, 2023 While they are new parents together, Barker shares Alabama, son Landon, and stepdaughter Atiana with his ex, Shanna Moakler and Kardashian, has three kids from her previous relationship with Scott Disick.