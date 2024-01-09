Shanna Moakler Slams Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Parenting

Shanna Moakler is not happy about her co-parenting relationship with her ex-husband, Travis Barker. The former pair share two children together – Landon, 20; and Alabama, 18. Travis also continues to act as a father to Moakler's daughter, Atiana De Le Hoya, from a previous relationship. Moakler and Barker were married from 2004 to 2008 and appeared in an MTV reality series, Meet the Barkers, which ran for two seasons. Initially, Moakler appeared supportive of the marriage between Travis and Kourtney Kardashian, saying in a statement: "I wish the happy couple a lovely marriage. I will continue to want the best for my children. It was a beautiful gesture to include my children in such a gorgeous affair. I'm also happy that Alabama, Atiana, and Landon had the opportunity to see Italy." Now, she says Travis and Kardashian-Barker are hellbent on one-upping her as a parent.

In a preview clip of the upcoming episode of the Dumb Blonde podcast obtained by the New York Post's Page Six, the former beauty queen talked with host Bunnie XO the ordeal, calling the Kardashian family "disgusting," saying, "I removed myself so that they couldn't bond over my children hating me." She added: "Go do what you need to do and when you're ready, I will be here loving you unconditionally. And I will be here as your mother, and I will wait. And that's what I did."

She then accuses the couple of "parental alienation," which The National Center For State Courts refers to as "a strategy whereby one parent intentionally displays to the child unjustified negativity aimed at the other parent. The purpose of this strategy is to damage the child's relationship with the other parent and to turn the child's emotions against that other parent.

"When Travis got with Kourtney, there was some parental alienation going on there, where Travis — even when we weren't together — always wanted to be the 'super dad,' " she said. "'I'm the best parent. I'm the this and that,' and I'm like 'Bro, you win.' Like you're the winner here. You have all the money and you have all this. You're the winner. I think there was a lot of glitter and fame and they watched them on TV and now their dad is dating one and they're going to be on the show," she said of her children. "And I think they got caught up in that, which young kids would do."

She says her ex and his new wife, who recently welcomed a son, Rocky Thirteen, provide the children with expensive gifts in order to be favored. "They're buying them Prada, and they're buying them gifts, and they're going to these events and they're meeting Kanye and, you know, all this big stuff," Moakler said. "I can't give them that. I don't have that. I don't have access to that. I don't have the money to do that. I can't buy you guys Prada every other week and stuff. I don't. I can't do it. My house isn't a mansion like Travis'. I don't have a movie theater. I don't have golf carts for you kids to drive," she added.