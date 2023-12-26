Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Share First Photos of Their Baby

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have shared the first photos of their infant baby, Rocky. Over on Instagram, the pair shared a series of photos of them holding Rocky, who was born less than two months ago. While the pair did not reveal the baby's face, they did give followers a peek at the baby from the side, as well as his adorable little feet.

Kardashian and Barker were rumored to be dating in late 2020, but their relationship was official by early 2021 and they married in 2022. While they are new parents together, Barker shares Alabama, son Landon, and stepdaughter Atiana with his ex, Shanna Moakler and Kardashian, has three kids from her previous relationship with Scott Disick. In June, Kardashian showed up at one of Barker's concerts with his band, Blink-182, and revealed her pregnancy by holding up a sign which read, "Travis, I'm Pregnant."

Shortly after revealing the pregnancy, Barker teased that he and Kardashian had already picked out a name for their baby baby. Kardashian shared a series of poolside maternity photos on Instagram, with some showing her holding her baby bump and others featuring Barker alongside her. While there is no caption on the post, down in the comments, Barker teased, "I already know his name," with a winking emoji.

In September Kardashian revealed she'd been hospitalized due to a serious pregnancy complication. "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life," she wrote, alongside a photo of Barker holding her hand. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

Kardashian continued, "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant." She then concluded, "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing." Thankfully, doctors were able to intervene and, in early November, PEOPLE confirmed the news that Kardashian had safely given birth.