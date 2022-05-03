Tory Lanez Detained at Las Vegas Airport After TSA Finds 'Large Amount of Marijuana'

✖

Rapper Tory Lanez was detained at the Las Vegas airport Sunday morning after Transportation Security Administration agents allegedly discovered a "large" amount of marijuana in one of his bags. Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, was attempting to board a flight leaving the city.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ Lanez had a "large" amount of marijuana in one of his bags. TSA temporarily detained him before letting him go, but they confiscated his marijuana. Although it is legal in Nevada, marijuana is still illegal at the federal level, which means you cannot fly with it. Lanez's representatives, reps for Las Vegas police, and the Harry Reid International Airport did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. TMZ's sources said there is an ongoing investigation, and he could be cited.

After the alleged incident, Lanez posted several messages on his Instagram Story, showing that he was not letting the detainment get him down. Since he missed his flight out of Las Vegas, he picked up another gig at the Drai nightclub at Caesar's Palace. "Vegasssss I'll be in the fi—ng city tonight," he wrote in one post. He later added, "Vegasssss @DraisLV Letssss f— thiiissss upppppppp tonighhhttt."

This is Lanez's latest legal drama. He was recently taken into custody and released on bond for allegedly violating the terms of court orders related to the alleged sooting incident with Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020. Lanez is barred from contacting Megan or sharing new developments in the case with third parties. He allegedly violated this rule when he posted directly about Megan on social media and discussed DNA evidence with a Twitter user. He is due back in court in September.

In July 2020, Lanez was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon after leaving a house party. A month later, Megan accused Lanez of shooting her in the foot during this incident on her Instagram Story. Lanez denied the allegations on his September 2020 album Daystar and claimed the media was smearing him. in October 2020, Lanez was charged with felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He pleaded not guilty and was released on $35,000 bail. Despite the ongoing legal controversy, Lanez has continued to record and perform. He released his latest album, Alone at Prom, in December.

Megan spoke to Gayle King during CBS Mornings late last month about the shooting. "It was an argument because I was ready to go, and everybody else wasn't ready to go, but that's like normal friend stuff," Megan told King. "We fuss about silly stuff all the time, but I never put my hands on anybody. I never raised my voice too loud. This was one of the times where it shouldn't have got this crazy."

The rapper also claimed Lanez offered her $1 million not to say anything about the argument and shooting. "He was like, 'I'm so sorry, please don't tell nobody. I'll give y'all a million dollars if ya'll don't say anything,'" she said. "I'm like, 'why are you offering money right now? Help me.'"