Megan Thee Stallion Suffered Gunshot Wounds in Shooting Involving Tory Lanez

Megan Thee Stallion has clarified a shooting and subsequent arrests involving her and fellow rapper Tory Lanez. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the "Savage" singer addressed the "inaccurate" narrative around events that transpired early Sunday morning, and intended to "set the record straight."

"On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," Megan wrote in the caption. "I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night." She closed by saying that she's "currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible."

The event in question took place early Sunday morning, Lanez was arrested after an alleged argument outside a house party in Los Angeles, California, which both he and the Legendary host were attending. As TMZ reports, when police arrived at roughly 4:30 AM, local time, a gun was found in his car. Witnesses also reported that people were arguing in an SUV before shots were fired into the air and the vehicle sped off.

Police were later able to apprehend the SUV in question, which both Megan The Stallion and Lanez were in. The rapper also had a cut on her foot, which was believed to be from broken glass on the floor of the vehicle. Initial reports indicated that Megan was also arrested, which were proven to be false. Lanez was taken to jail and charged with carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, which is a felony.

Megan Thee Stallion and Lanez both appeared together in her Instagram live story with Kylie Jenner, who all appeared to be at Jenner's residence. The neighborhood where the gunshots were fired was several miles away and took place hours later.