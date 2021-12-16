Tory Lanez Shooting Trial Reveals Startling Details in Wounding of Megan Thee Stallion

The world is finally getting some insight into what happened the night Megan Thee Stallion was shot in her feet after leaving a house party at Kylie Jenner’s home. Fans recall seeing a video of the “Savage” rapper limping after the car she was driving in with fellow rapper Tory Lanez, a friend, and a security guard was pulled over. At the time, Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, reportedly told police that she was hit by glass. She later admitted she lied out of fear that if she told police she’d been shot, and named Lanez as the shooter, that he’d potentially be harmed by police.

The incident happened amid the killing of George Floyd, causing conversations of police brutality against unarmed Black men. Now, court deposition is revealing scathing details about the fateful night. LAPD Det. Ryan Stogner testified at a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

TMZ reports Megan told him Lanez was intoxicated on the evening in question. Prior to the incident in question, an argument ensued between Lanez, Stallion, and Stallion’s friend Kelsey. Lanez and Stallion were reportedly in an intimate relationship, which upset Kelsey as she too liked Lanez. Kelsey reportedly told Stallion that she “backdoored” her.

At some point in the car during the argument, Lanez allegedly shouted “Dance, b—, dance!” while firing gunshots at the ground near Stallion’s feet, subsequently injuring her. He allegedly apologized to Kelsey during a jailhouse call and told investigators he was trying “to protect his girl.”

Det. Stogner also said under oath that Stallion told him Lanez apologized and begged her not to tell he was the shooter. He allegedly offered her hush money because he was on probation. There were also rumors at the time that Lanez could be deported back to his native country of Canada.

The judge in the hearing heard enough and is proceeding forward with a trial. The trial is set to begin on Jan. 13. Lanez is facing one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in a manner that caused great bodily injury, and one count of carrying a concealed, unregistered weapon. He has pleaded not guilty.