Megan Thee Stallion Denies Tory Lanez Charges Dropped, Defends Previous Accusations: 'You Going to Jail'

Megan thee Stallion is responding to claims that the charges against Tory Lanez were dropped after an outlet reported so on Thursday. The "Savage" rapper denies any charges were dropped and says she's not going back on her previous statements and promises the "MF FACTS" will come to light once the two have their day in court.

"AT THIS POINT IM GETTING ANNOYED! STOP BELIEVING EVERYTHING YOU READ ON THE MF INTERNET. Imagine how I feel waking every day seeing people LIE and turn my trauma into a joke?" she tweeted. "That whole team figures out ways to create doubt with my story every week and the media eats it up," Megan said via Twitter. Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, was charged with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle for an incident that took place in the Hollywood Hills in July, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced in October. If convicted, he faces up to 22 years in prison.

She followed up in another tweet saying, "Y’all can’t tell when s–– fake news? Y’all still don’t see an ABUSER picking with me ? The first court date got pushed back bc of the inauguration but I can’t wait until the MF FACTS come out ! B–– you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND B–– YOU GOING TO JAIL"

Y’all can’t tell when shit fake news? Y’all still don’t see an ABUSER picking with me ? The first court date got pushed back bc of the inauguration but I can’t wait until the MF FACTS come out ! Bitch you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND BITCH YOU GOING TO JAIL — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) January 21, 2021

She continued in a series of tweets calling out those who doubted her original statement saying, "How tf I get shot now I’m the worlds biggest mf villain !? All y’all p–– a–– n–– and pick me a–– h–– GONE EAT YO MF WORDS."

"Y’all so believe black women and protect black women online BUT WHEN I LITERALLY SAY I GOT SHOT ITS CONFUSING," she added. The rapper continued, reminding her fans that she's still recovering from past trauma, which was also present at the time of the shooting. "Trauma is real I’m still traumatized from loosing my mom dad and one of my grandmothers and on top of that being shot. I’m not open abt anything on the internet usually bc I like to keep my emotions private but I’m reaching my limit, Im going to keep staying positive." Lanez cheekily responded to the comments via social media saying, "I will continue my 2021 unproblematically.. just wanna make great content for my fans...much love y’all."