Megan Thee Stallion Speaks out on Tory Lanez Shooting in Gayle King Interview

Megan Thee Stallion has shared her full account of the night she was allegedly shot by rapper Tory Lanez. The incident took place on the night of July 15, 2020, and it is expected to go to trial in September of 2022. In the meantime, Megan finally shared her version of events this weekend in an interview with CBS News anchor Gayle King.

Megan was leaving a house party in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, California at the time of the alleged attack. According to the rapper, she was with a friend from Houston and was ready to head home for the night, but others in her group – including Lanez – didn't want to go yet. She said that an argument broke out in the car and it soon escalated beyond her wildest imagination.

"It was an argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn't ready to go. But that's, like, normal friend stuff," she explained. "It shouldn't have got this crazy." Fed up, Megan said that she got out of the car to try and remove herself from the situation, but that's when things turned violent.

"So I get out of the car and it's like everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, 'Dance, b—.' And he started shooting. And I'm just like, 'Oh, my God.' Like, he shot a couple of times. And I was so scared," Megan Thee Stallion said. She said that that man was Lanez, and that he fired the gun several times. She claims that two of those shots hit her feet.

"He is standing up over the window shooting. And I didn't even want to move. I didn't want to move too quick," she explained. "I don't know if he's gonna shoot something that's, like, super important. I don't know if he could shoot me and kill me."

This account matches Megan's earlier descriptions of the incident – most notably one on Instagram Live shortly after the story first broke. She said that she had been shot in both feet and needed surgery to repair the damage and have the bullets removed. She cried on the stream as she explained that she hadn't explained the situation properly on the scene at the time because she was afraid of what they might do to her or Lanez as well.

The story became the focal point for a national discussion on the intersection between racism and sexism, among other things. Now, it's time for the case itself to go to trial. Lanez is due in court in September on charges of assault with a semiautomatic handgun and weapons charges. He has pleaded not guilty and has denied Megan Thee Stallion's version of events. He could face a maximum of 22 years in state prison.