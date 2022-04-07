Tory Lanez Arrested Amid Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

✖

Tory Lanez is dealing with even more legal trouble in connection with the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. According to the Huffington Post, Lanez was taken into custody on Tuesday for allegedly violating the protective orders associated with the case. The issue ties back to July 2020, which is when Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, allegedly shot Megan in her feet after attending a party in Los Angeles outside of Kylie Jenner's home.

Lanez reportedly tweeted about the case, which was a violation of the pretrial protective orders. He allegedly both addressed Megan directly on social media and disclosed evidence via a third-party Twitter user, per PEOPLE. As a result, he was taken into custody with a judge upping his bail to $350,000. (It was previously set for $250,000.) He has already been released on bond.

TMZ provided further details on the content that led to Lanez's recent arrest. The outlet reported that he wrote in February, "Good D—had me f—ing 2 best friends .... and I got caught ... that's what I apologized 4 . ... it's sick how u Spun it tho." Additionally, Rolling Stone reported that on Feb. 23, DJ Akademiks, a YouTube personality, claimed in a since-deleted tweet, "Tory Lanez DNA was NOT found" on the weapon that was allegedly used to shoot Megan. He then later tweeted that the results were "inconclusive in finding TORY DNA on the gun or magazine."

Shawn Holley, Lanez's attorney, denied that the rapper gave any information to DJ Akademiks about the case. The lawyer said in court, "What (DJ Akademiks) said is that the DNA was not found on the weapon. And in fact, the swab of the gun indicates 'inconclusive,' that there were four contributors." Holley later released a statement to PEOPLE about these updates in the case, telling the publication, "The DA requested that Mr. Peterson's bail be revoked or, in the alternative, that it be increased to $5 million. We are pleased that the Court rejected those outrageous requests."

Months after the July 2020 incident, Lanez was charged in October 2020 with one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic weapon and one count of carrying a concealed, loaded, and unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He pleaded not guilty to both charges. If he is convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of 22 years and 8 months in prison. Huffington Post noted that the trial will begin on Sept. 14.