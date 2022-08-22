'Today' Show Hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie's Alleged 'Tension' Rumors Debunked

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb's rumored feud appears to be just that – a rumor. The TODAY co-hosts have been in the tabloids lately as anonymous sources claim they secretly "can't stand each other," despite their on-screen friendship, but inside sources and the stars themselves are pushing back against that narrative.

An anonymous source said of Guthrie and Kotb in the latest issue of Us Weekly, "With all the work Savannah and Hoda do together, minor disagreements are bound to happen... and that can lead to some tension. But both women are confident enough to not let a dig or a snap at each other create animosity... They're in a great place with each other."

Another insider spoke to Good Housekeeping, saying that the claims of an on-set feud couldn't be further from the truth. "It's unfortunate to see and hear rumors that are not based in reality," they said. "However, it's not bothersome because we have the truth on our side. Savannah and Hoda have blazed a trail by supporting one another and other women. It's disappointing that a manufactured 'feud' is what generates clickbait instead of their achievements."

Kotb and Guthrie are also making sure to show one another a little extra love on social media amid all the gossip about their relationship. On Aug. 13, Kotb shared a loving photo of her embracing Guthrie in a hug, in what seemed to be a message to the world about their relationship and that Kotb wrote in the caption was "just because." She added in reference to Guthrie's birthday tribute to her, "Thank you!!! It was absolutely perfect !! Xoxoox." The Princesses Save The World author made sure to show her love as well in the comments, writing back alongside a heart-eyed emoji, "love you mostest."

In her birthday tribute to Kotb, Guthrie shared a similarly smiley photo of her with her co-host on Instagram, calling her the "sunshine" of their show. Kotb responded in the comments, "Love u my girl xoxox." Fans a;sp took to the comments to weigh in, with one person writing, "Aww so sweet! I knew the rumors were fake that y'all were having a feud!!" Another added, So happy to see the proof that the rumors about your relationship are false. Love you ladies."